Civic employees allege assault by cops during ‘Ras Mela’, launch stir

Cooch Behar: The employees of Cooch Behar Municipal Corporation went on a strike demanding immediate action against some policemen who had allegedly assaulted them. A protest march was also taken out.



Incidentally, trouble broke out over the Ras Mela. Allegations are that on December 17,with the Ras Mela coming to an end, when traders were dismantling their stalls, the police hardly gave them time and started confiscating

the goods.

The traders complained to the municipal workers who in turn approached the policemen deputed at the fair. “Instead of giving time to the traders, the policemen threatened to demolish any stall they found open. They even roughed up municipality workers and lathi-charged them,” alleged municipal worker Ratanchandra Das.

From the municipality premises, the protest march, after passing through the major thoroughfares culminated at the District Police Superintendent’s Office. The civic workers threatened to continue with the agitation until the involved policemen were punished.

Rabindranath Ghosh, Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality Rabindranath Ghosh, said: “I have been informed about the issue. We are looking into the matter.”

The police however abstained from commenting.