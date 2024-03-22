Civic body takes strict action against illegal construction

Cooch Behar: Allegations of illegal construction on government land in Mathabhanga Ward 3 have been levelled against several businessmen. The businessmen have encroached upon the municipal high drain and initiated construction work atop the drain all along the Immigration Road in this ward, that too without informing the administration.



Upon receiving the complaint, Councillor Prabir Sarkar of Ward 3 of Mathabhanga Municipality visited the site and promptly ordered the cessation of illegal construction activities. He instructed the traders responsible for the unauthorised occupation of government land to dismantle the structures immediately, warning of potential cancellation of their trade licenses. It is alleged that no permission was sought from the municipality for these

construction activities.

Councillor Prabir Sarkar stated: “Shops are being erected over the main drain of Mathabhanga town, which is completely illegal. These structures are being built on pillars. Notices will be issued to the offenders shortly. Failure to remove the illegal constructions will result in the initiation of actions to revoke their trade licenses.”

Local businessman Partha Pal stated: “The shop was constructed by my father. The municipality has instructed us to demolish it along with others and we will comply with their directive.”

Chairman Lakshapati Pramanik of Mathabhanga Municipality affirmed: “The issue has been brought to our attention and notices have been issued to the traders responsible for these unauthorised constructions. If they fail to dismantle the structures themselves, the municipality will take action to remove the illegal constructions on government land. Stringent measures will be taken against

the offenders.”