Civic body takes steps to spread awareness on water conservation

raiganj: Residents of Raiganj Municipality areas of North Dinajpur district are facing acute scarcity of water owing to the receding water table.



Many roadside tube wells have become non-functional. Owing to no rainfall for the past three weeks, such conditions have cropped up.

Under these circumstances, the authorities of Raiganj Municipality has started an awareness campaign, educating masses not to waste water.

Subrata Dutta, a resident of ward No 5 of the Raiganj municipality said: “Previously, our 500 litres overhead tank used to fill up in 15 minutes, now this tank is not being filled up in one-and -a-half hours.”

“If there is no rainfall soon our tube wells will run dry. We have never faced such a situation in the past,” he added.

Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj municipality said: “We had a report that the water table has receded more than ten feet in many areas under the municipality. This is because the temperature remained 42 degree Celsius for more than a fortnight. In case of need we are ready to supply water from our pump houses from Bandar and Kharmujaghat.”

He stated that an awareness campaign has been launched in all 27 wards, not to waste water. “They are being urged to use less water while bathing and washing clothes, without misusing water,” he added.