Civic body plans to ban e-rickshaws from plying in Jalpaiguri town

jalpaiguri: The civic body in Jalpaiguri is planning to implement restrictions on e-rickshaws from plying in the town, specifically targeting those originating from panchayat areas to resolve the issue of traffic congestion.



Drop gates are being constructed at 10 entry points to the city. E-rickshaws would also not be allowed to enter the city from any panchayat areas other than Patkata, Arabinda, Paharpur, and Kharia Gram Panchayats. In addition to regulating the movement of e-rickshaws on city roads, the municipality will also require drivers to possess proper identification or licenses, which will be issued by the municipality. This decision was made during a meeting between the Jalpaiguri Municipality and e-rickshaw drivers’ organisations. According to the municipality, besides the e-rickshaws originating from Patkata Gram Panchayat, Arabinda, Paharpur, and Kharia Gram Panchayats within Jalpaiguri town itself, many e-rickshaws from Raninagar, Kharija Berubari, and Mandalghat Domhani areas also operate on the city’s roads. Over 10,000 e-rickshaws ply the city streets daily, leading to traffic jams on important roads such as DBC Road, Merchant Road, Kadamtala, and Station Road.

Saikat Chattopadhyay, the vice-chairman of Jalpaiguri Municipality, stated: “Jalpaiguri city and four surrounding panchayat areas will be granted licenses for 5,000 e-rickshaws to operate within the city.”

“The process for obtaining licenses has already begun. No e-rickshaw will be permitted to enter the city without a license. Drop gates will be installed at 10 locations to enforce this,” he added.