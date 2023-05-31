Civic body marks a total of 910 dengue-prone areas in Siliguri

The Health department of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has marked 910 dengue-prone areas under all 47 wards to take precautionary measures against dengue before the onset of the monsoon.

With several cases and fatalities reported in the district last year, dengue has grown to be a source of concern.

The SMC Health department has conducted a survey on the dengue-prone areas from where the maximum number of cases were recorded last year.

As many as 910 such areas are identified under 47 wards of SMC during the survey. Among these areas, maximum dengue-positive cases were recorded in ward number 4, 5, 42, and 46 last year.

Dulal Dutta, the member of the Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) of the Health department of SMC said: “We have started taking advance precautionary measures to prevent dengue. We have made teams who will conduct the house-to-house survey. The work of which will commence in July. We have also introduced a helpline number where anyone can contact for dengue-related issues.”

MMIC Dulal Dutta said that a total of 402 teams with 804 people have been made for the house-to-house survey work. 80 supervisors are there for the supervision of the team’s work. Arrangements have been made for NS1 and MAC-ELISA tests in the number 5 health centre of SMC. Meanwhile, the SMC has also introduced a helpline number-7557035198- to address any dengue-related issues.