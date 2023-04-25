Civic bodies asked to share Covid data with Health department daily

KOLKATA: With a sudden rise in Covid infection particularly among the elderly people, the state Health department has asked the civic bodies in the city and its adjoining areas to share Covid related data on a regular basis and also to strengthen surveillance.



The civic bodies will provide ward wise data to the department if any Covid infected cases are reported. Earlier, when there was a steep rise in daily cases, various civic bodies conducted teleconferences with Covid infected patients to take stock of their health conditions. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had run initiatives where they used to call patients to know about their health status. During the first and second waves of Covid, the civic bodies carried out teleconferences. The state Health department had also introduced a call centre at Swasthya Bhawan to help patients.

According to data, there are around 1,301 active patients in Bengal. Sources in the health department said that most of the infected cases are being reported from the city and adjoining areas. Cases are reported from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah. According to sources, it was learnt that apart from the KMC, various other civic bodies where the fresh cases are reported will carry out surveys in various wards to know the situation.

Some of the staff members of the civil bodies will call the patients directly. They will also provide necessary suggestions if required. With a sudden surge in daily Covid cases, the state health department recently issued guidelines giving a detailed outline as to what people should follow. People have been asked to wear masks while visiting crowded places.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also directed the health department to come up with certain instructions so that a further transmission of coronavirus can be checked.

It said that crowd or mass gathering should be avoided as far as possible especially by the elderly, children and pregnant women and also those having comorbidities. If someone is compelled to enter into crowded areas, he/she should use a proper mask irrespective of age, reads the advisory. People are also advised to wash hands with soaps and water more frequently. People should cover their face in case of sneezing, coughing. Those who are developing fever with sore throat, cough, cold have been advised to take Covid test. If someone turns positive, he/she should stay in isolation, the advisory said.

If a Covid patient complains about shortness of breath, he/she should be admitted to a hospital. People are also advised not to take antibiotics or cough syrup without medical advice. The department has also published a helpline number ~ 14416.