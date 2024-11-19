City’s lowest temp drops to 18 degree C

Kolkata: The city’s lowest temperature dropped to 18 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning from 18.8 on Monday. The highest temperature in the city stood at around 27.5 degree Celsius which was 2.5 degree below normal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there is a favourable atmosphere for the cold north wind to enter South Bengal as a result the mercury is sliding down. There will be no major changes in the lowest temperature in both North and South Bengal districts in the next five days. The weather will mostly stay dry in South Bengal in the next few days. The MeT office, however, predicted that the full-fledged winter will set in from the first week of December. The people in South Bengal may, however, feel comparatively cold weather during the early morning and late evening hours in the next few days. Purulia registered the lowest temperature in South Bengal on Tuesday as the mercury dropped at 12.1. Purulia’s temperature was lower than that of Kalimpong as the latter registered the lowest temperature at 14.3 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature of the day stood at 17 in Dum Dum, 15 in Kalyani in Nadia, 14.4 in Sriniketan in Birbhum, 16.3 in Digha in East Midnapore, 16.2 in Nadia’s Krishnanagar, 16 Uluberia in Howrah, 18 in South 24-Parganas’ Canning, Bankura 17 and Jhargram 14. The lowest temperature in Darjeeling was recorded at 8.6 degrees on Tuesday while Jalpaiguri registered it at 16.9, Alipurduar 17, Cooch Behar 15.7, Raiganj 17.5 and Malda 20.2.

Several South Bengal districts will witness fog in the morning in the next few days. There is no prediction of rainfall in the next couple of days. The districts like Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur will witness dense fog in the early morning hours.