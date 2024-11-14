‘City’s lowest temp may go down below 200C from this weekend’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that temperature in the western districts of Bengal is expected to go down by a few notches in the next couple of days. The MeT office also said the temperature in Kolkata will start sliding down from the weekend.

“Western disturbances will enter the north west parts of the country on Thursday as a result there may be a change in the weather in the region. A low pressure was situated over south west Bay of Bengal and west central Bay of Bengal. The low pressure will gradually move towards the west and it will have an impact on Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. In the case of Bengal, temperature will go down in all the South Bengal districts from Friday,” a weather official said. The weather experts have pointed out that the city’s lowest temperature may go down below 20 degree Celsius from this weekend. Mercury has already dropped to 16 degree Celsius in Purulia. It will go down further in the next few days. Apart from Purulia, all the districts in the western part of the state will see a dip in the temperature in the next few days. The temperature may drop by two to three degrees in the Himalayan region in the north and Gangetic Bengal in the south in the next couple of days, the MeT office added.

Meanwhile, the IMD in September this year had stated that La Niña was likely to result in a severe winter. Typically, La Niña begins between April and June, strengthening between October and February, and can last from nine months to two years. It is driven by strong easterly winds pushing ocean waters westward, which cools the ocean surface. This contrasts with El Niño, which brings warmer conditions.