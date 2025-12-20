City’s 44A bus service linking Sector V & Howrah suspended indefinitely

Kolkata: A major Kolkata city bus service of route 44 A, that connects Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Station indefinitely shut down with effect from Friday after allegedly facing harassment from persons associated with parking at its stand located at street number 9 near CRPF camp.

The bus operators claimed that more than 20,000 passengers have been commuting daily during weekdays in 30-odd buses plying on this route. This route has been serving the commuters for more than five decades and is one of the oldest bus routes in Salt Lake. The bus initially ran from Bikash Bhavan but was shifted to Salt Lake Sector in 2004.

In 2022, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, along with Nabadiganta Authority, earmarked the place as the bus stand. However, the parking area people have been posing problems since the month of August, and the situation has aggravated in the last few days.

The City Suburban Bus Syndicate (CSBS) had written to the Executive Officer of Nabadiganta, the Transport minister, and all other top officials concerned, urging a permanent solution to the problem and smooth running of the bus route.

In the letter, the CSBS had stated that the parking area people are encouraging small vehicles in such a way so that the buses cannot stand in that particular stand. The bus operators alleged that the police administration has not responded to the problems faced in running the service.

Tito Saha of CSBS said that they are determined to start bus service from that particular stand. “ We have sought assistance from the administration and we believe that the latter cannot remain silent when this service is related to public convenience,” he added.

State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty promised to look into the matter.

Debasis Baidya, secretary of RTA (Regional Transport Authority ) said: “We will seek a report from the Traffic wing of the police and accordingly take measures for addressing the parking issue faced by the bus route.”

The bus passes through key areas like Karunamoyee Ultadanga, Sealdah Station, College Street, MG Road, Burrabazar, before reaching Howrah.