City witnesses separate rallies protesting doctor’s rape-murder

Kolkata: Rallies with and without political flags continued to pack in large numbers in Kolkata on Thursday as protestors took to the streets to demand justice for the doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered in RG Kar Hospital on August 9.



The Congress, the fans of arch-rival clubs Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting and several civil society organisations organised separate processions to denounce the crime that has sparked nationwide outrage.

Led by state Congress president Adhir Chowdhary, the party rally taken out by the Congress began from College Square and culminated at Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata, close to RG Kar Hospital where the post-graduate trainee’s body was found on August 9.

Donning their respective club colours, football fans carried flags of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan and held together a giant banner ‘Justice for R G Kar’ while marching in procession from College Square to Esplanade in central Kolkata. This is the second protest programme of football fans in Kolkata after their demonstration near the Salt Lake Stadium on August 19, the day of the Durand Cup derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal was scheduled to be held before it was cancelled. Another rally was organised under the banner of “Pather Daabi” (Roar of the Road), which brought together people from diverse backgrounds to voice their anger against the RG Kar hospital incident. Hundreds of women marched on the streets of Kolkata in “Angikar Jatra” or “Pledge Journey” in yet another rally. Carrying placards and banners, they also demanded stringent action against the perpetrators and called for stronger safety measures for women in the city.

The city has been rocked by rallies since August 10 in an unprecedented show of solidarity for the victim.