City wakes up to 5.1 magnitude quake; epicenter in Bay of Bengal

Kolkata: Kolkata on Tuesday morning woke up to an earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale with its epicentre in the Bay of Bengal, off the coast of Puri, Odisha, at a depth of 91 km.

Though the earthquake tremors caused momentary panic among the residents of Kolkata, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced. The tremor was felt at around 6.10 am on Tuesday. Many took to social media to share their experiences, with some posting about the sudden jolts they felt early in the morning.

The earthquake near Kolkata was confirmed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). “EQ of M: 5.1, On: 25/02/2025 06:10:25 IST, Lat: 19.52 N, Long: 88.55 E, Depth: 91 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal,” the NCS posted on X.

According to NCS, the earthquake hit the region on Tuesday at 6:10 am at a depth of 91 kilometres in the Bay of Bengal. There has been no information about damage caused by the earthquake in Kolkata, other parts of West Bengal or Odisha. According to a seismological officer, there were fewer chances of damage, as the epicentre of today’s earthquake was 91 km below ground level.

Shallow earthquakes originating five or ten kilometres below the surface cause more damage than those originating deep below the surface, the officer pointed out.

People in Kolkata also experienced mild tremors on January 8, when a powerful earthquake hit a remote region of Tibet and parts of Nepal. Earthquake tremors were felt in North Bengal; however, no damage had been reported.