City to witness ‘hot & humid’ Holi, 4 North Bengal dists may get rain in 24 hrs: MeT

kolkata: The city is set to remain hotter on the day of Holi while four North Bengal districts may receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours.



The Regional Meteorological Centre said that humidity related discomfort may go up in South Bengal districts from Wednesday. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal as of now. There will be no major difference in the night temperature in the next two days following which night temperature will go up.

The highest temperature in the city on Tuesday registered at 31 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 23.7 degree Celsius. The relative humidity hovered over 49 to 94 per cent. There will be an induction of moisture which will push the humidity level.

The MeT office predicted light rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the next 24 hours. A low pressure may form over north east Bihar and there will be an impact of western disturbances in the north western parts of India. There will be thunderstorms in various north India states like

Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana. The temperature will remain above normal in all the states.

Weather experts have pointed out that the city’s temperature may touch 35 degree Celsius in the first week of March. Hot conditions prevailed in the city in the latter half of February which is believed to be a winter month. The temperatures in several parts of Bengal already hit 32-33 degree Celsius towards the end of February making people feel hot and humid weather. In the early days of February, the city dwellers experienced winter cold but for the past mercury shot up later. Experts are apprehending that there may be a possibility of an intensely hot summer this year.

The MeT office said that city dwellers may witness hot conditions in the first week of March as the mercury may cross 35 degree in the early March while in case of the western districts mercury will shoot up further.

“There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal as of now. Mercury will slide up from the first week of March giving discomfort to the people. There is a possibility of rainfall in four districts in north Bengal,” a senior weather official said.