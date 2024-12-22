City to witness 2 mega rallies on Monday

Kolkata: The city is all set to witness two massive protests on Monday, though their objectives are different from each other.

On a same day when the ruling TMC will hit the streets on December 23 to protest “insulting” remarks of Union Home minister Amit Shah about BR Ambedkar, the Bengal chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) will also take out to the streets to ensure that justice is served to the victim of the RG Kar Medical College incident and her family members.

The IMA Bengal chapter will undertake ‘a march’ to the CGO complex that houses the CBI office on Monday protesting against the “inaction” of the CBI in its investigation into the RG Kar incident. The state chapter of the IMA called for this movement once again to articulate its demand for justice to the victim and her family. The protest is also against a lackadaisical attitude of the Central investigating agency while probing the case so far.