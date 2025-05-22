City to host day-long Mongolian film fest

KOLKATA: It’s no secret that Kolkatans enjoy great cinema just as much as they savour a good kathi roll.

On May 23, cinephiles are in for a treat as Nandan III will host a day-long Mongolian Film Festival.

The event will see the presence of Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to India, along with filmmaker Sudeshna Roy and Parimal Mukherjee, general secretary of Cine Central Kolkata.

The festival will open with ‘The Cave of the Yellow Dog’, a Mongolian-German film written and directed by Byambasuren Davaa.

Mongolia’s official entry to the 2005 Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film, the story follows a young nomadic girl, Nansal, who finds a stray puppy in the grasslands and forms a deep bond with it, despite her parents’ objections.

The screening starts at 2 pm at Nandan III.

At 4.30 pm, audiences can watch ‘Mongol’, a 2007 historical epic by Sergei Bodrov.

The film traces the early life of Temüjin, who would later rise to become Genghis Khan. A collaboration between Russia, Germany and Kazakhstan, ‘Mongol’ was Kazakhstan’s submission to the 2007 Academy Awards and was also nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.