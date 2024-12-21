City to host 2 more Saras Melas, set to boost markets for artisans & SHGs

Kolkata: For the first time, two more Saras Mela are going to take place in Kolkata to create more markets for the artisans and members of the Self Help Groups (SHG).

On Friday at the inauguration of the 20th Saras Mela in New Town Mela ground, state Panchayat and Rural Development minister, Pradip Kumar Mazumdar announced that in the current financial year, two more Saras Mela will be organised – one in Park Circus Maidan and the other in Ladies Park adjacent to Deshbandhu Park.

This year 233 stalls have been set up at the New Town Mela ground.

Artisans and members of SHGs from 20 states and 23 districts of Bengal are participating. The Mela in New Town will continue till January 2. The Saras Mela that will be held in Ladies Park will start on January 10 and will conclude on January 20. The fair that will be organised in Park Circus Maidan will commence from January 24 and continue up to February 3.

According to Mazumdar, last year the turnover of the businessman during Mela days in New Town was worth about Rs 23 crore.

According to a statistics provided by the organisers, at present about 1.55 lakh SHG members are involved in production and supply of the uniform for the students of the state run schools. About 1872 SHG members were involved in ICDS food material supply.

Apart from Mazumdar, state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja, state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose along with ministers of state Seuli Saha and Becharam Manna were also present at the inaugural ceremony.