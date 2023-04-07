City to experience 400C this month, mercury to rise in next couple of days

Kolkata: The city’s temperature may touch 40 degree Celsius between April 10 and 15. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said mercury will slide up in the next couple of days.



Weather experts are apprehending that average temperature in South Bengal districts may slightly go up this year. There may be heat wave conditions prevailing in Malda and South Dinajpur besides other South Bengal districts.

Incidentally, Bengal had witnessed the hottest February this year — the worst in the past 146 years. The Indian Meteorological Centre said in 1877, the country saw similar conditions in February for the last time. Highest temperature shot up to 32-33 degree Celsius in Bengal towards the end of February.

Experts have pointed out that people in Bengal may witness more intense heat wave conditions this year. Heat wave conditions may prevail in several parts of the country in the next two months, the IMD warned. Mercury almost touched nearly 35 degree Celsius in the second week of March. Hot conditions prevailed in the city in the later half of February, which is believed to be a winter month.

Mercury will slide up in all South Bengal districts. There is no prediction of rainfall till April 15. The highest temperature was registered at 36.5 degree Celsius on Thursday evening. Kolkata’s temperature may cross 38 degrees in the next week, the weather office said.

Lowest temperature stood at 27.7 degree Celsius on Friday.

The city on last Wednesday registered its lowest temperature at 26.8 degree Celsius while on Tuesday, the highest temperature remained at 34.2 degree Celsius. The MeT office also said the temperature will rise in districts including Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.

Other North Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Kalimpong will receive thunderstorms and lightning.

Night and day temperatures in various South Bengal districts may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. Weather will remain mostly dry in South Bengal districts in the next couple of days. There will be no rainfall in South Bengal in the next 4-5 days, a weather official said.