City to celebrate Sunil Gangopadhyay’s ‘Neera’ in film-poetry fusion

Kolkata: The cultural centre of Kolkata, Nandan is all set to host a thought-provoking panel discussion “Poetry & Film ... A Fusion” on Saturday which will witness the screening of Neera, a short film inspired by Sunil Gangopadhyay’s iconic poetry collection of the same name.

The Forum for Film Studies and Allied Arts, in collaboration with NEZ Foundation, will host a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “on Saturday, June 21 at 5:15 PM at Nandan-III.

The event will explore how poetic expression and cinematic language intertwine — culminating in a special screening of Neera, a short film inspired by Sunil Gangopadhyay’s iconic poetry collection of the same name, which captures the enigma of a poet’s muse through the visual medium.

The distinguished panel will feature Samik Bandyopadhyay, eminent scholar and vice president of the Forum, Bratati Bandyopadhyay, celebrated elocutionist, and noted poet Srijato. The session will be moderated by Tanmoy Chakraborty, an eminent poet and committee member of the Forum. The programme will open with an introductory address by SV Raman, a renowned cultural personality. As a unique addition, relevant film clips will be presented during the discussion to underscore key themes.

Adding an artistic flourish to the evening, Debashree Naru will recite a poem from Neera, followed by the screening of the short film directed by Kausik Chatterjee and Amit Mukherjee.

Set in 1957, the film revolves around Kobi, a middle-aged poet entranced by a mysterious woman named Neera. Her presence haunts his verses, though her face remains hidden, preserving her mystique. Told entirely from the poet’s viewpoint, the film echoes the layered emotions of the written word. “The creation and application of poetry sometimes portrays a picture. In a film, its perception and reflection mutates its own form... Poetry, pictures, films, all are different colors on the canvas. When properly blended, it generates an amazing art,” the organisers remarked. The event promises a rich confluence of sound, image and verse—an evening where poetry meets the moving image.