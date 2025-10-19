City shoppers splurge on gold, cars & gadgets this Dhanteras

Kolkata: Kolkata’s festive mood reached its peak on Saturday, as well as on Sunday, as Dhanteras sent shoppers streaming into jewellery stores, car showrooms and electronics outlets.

From gold and silver to home appliances and luxury vehicles, demand touched new highs, making this one of the most active shopping days the city has seen in years.

The narrow lanes of Burrabazar and Satyanarayan Park bustled with people buying Lakshmi-Ganesh idols, utensils and new ledgers—customary purchases for the day that marks the onset of Diwali. By afternoon, the rush had spread to Gariahat, Camac Street and Ballygunge Phari, where traffic moved at a snail’s pace as eager customers crowded jewellery stores and circled for parking.

Jewellers reported a steady stream of buyers through the day despite the high price of gold. According to market estimates, the price of 10 gm of 24-carat gold hovered around Rs 1.27 lakh, roughly 55–60 per cent higher than last year. Even so, stores said sales volumes were up, driven by both festive sentiment and investment concerns.

The upcoming wedding season also boosted heavy jewellery sales, while younger shoppers gravitated towards lightweight and minimalist designs in gold, silver and diamond. Platinum pieces and men’s accessories such as chains and bracelets also saw a noticeable increase in demand.

Automobile dealerships experienced an equally strong turnout, with many reporting record vehicle deliveries scheduled for the day. Several buyers had pre-booked cars weeks in advance to take delivery on Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious day for new purchases. Dealers said the recent replacement demand following September’s flooding—which damaged hundreds of vehicles—and attractive festive offers together fuelled the surge. Electronics retailers were also overwhelmed. Large-format stores in south and central Kolkata recorded up to 30 per cent higher sales than last year, with air-conditioners, televisions and dishwashers among the most sought-after items. Some stores even opened earlier than usual to manage the heavy footfall. With Dhanteras continuing into Sunday morning, retailers across sectors expected total sales to climb another 15 to 25 per cent, signalling a robust start to the festive and wedding season in Kolkata’s markets.