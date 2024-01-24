City shivers as temp plunges to 11 degree C

Kolkata: The city on Tuesday witnessed the coldest day of the season with temperature touching 11.8 degree Celsius. It stood at 12.1 degree Celsius in the city on Monday. Darjeeling may receive snowfall on Thursday while Kolkata may receive light rainfall on Wednesday.



The highest temperature of the day stood at 19.8 degree Celsius which was 6 degrees below normal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that there will be rainfall in several south Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

According to the weather office prediction, two low pressures have formed over Bangladesh and the Konkan Coast which will trigger rainfall. Western disturbance will enter northwest India on January 25. Cold day situation will prevail in several South Bengal districts. Light to moderate fog will hover in the air in the early morning hours in the next couple of days. There will be no major changes in the night temperature. Lowest temperature has already gone below 8 degree Celsius in several parts of western districts. Mercury dropped by nearly 4 degree Celsius in the last two days. The city on January 13 registered its lowest temperature at 12.8 degree Celsius. In December 2023, the lowest temperature was recorded at 14 degree Celsius. Salt Lake registered its lowest temperature at 11 degrees while Dum Dum recorded the lowest temperature at 10. The lowest temperature in Bankura dropped to 11.2 degrees on Monday. Cold wave has been sweeping along North Bengal.

Kolkata had recorded the highest temperature towards the end on December 28 with the lowest temperature touching at 20.7 degree Celsius which was 7 degrees above normal. It was recorded as the warmest day in the last 18 years. The city witnessed relatively hotter weather on New Year’s Day.

December 1 in 2023 recorded the highest minimum temperature since 2015.