City sees rainfall for 2nd day as ‘low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal’

Kolkata: Different parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday received rainfall under the impact of the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal, an IMD official said here.

Kolkata received 35.1 mm of rainfall till 11.30 am in the past 24 hours, the official said.

He said a low-pressure area was formed over Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast and is likely to move slowly northwards and become more marked during the next 48 hours. Under its influence “heavy to very heavy rainfall” is likely to occur in isolated pockets of some districts of West Bengal in the next 24 hours, he said, quoting a bulletin issued by the IMD..

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is likely to occur at one or two places in South 24-Parganas district of south Bengal,” he said.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) rainfall is also likely to occur at one or two places over Kalimpong, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts in the next 24 hours,” the IMD said. Apart from “heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two pockets’’, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and 30-40 km per hour wind speed is forecast across Kolkata, Howrah, North-South 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Bardhaman, Murshidabad, Purba Medinipur, Bankura, Jhargram districts in the afternoon hours, the spokesperson said.

Intermittent showers disrupted vehicular traffic movement during peak office hours and caused traffic snarl-ups in important thoroughfares.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the region but the rains recorded in West Bengal are pre-monsoon showers, the spokesperson said, adding that the system is drawing moisture in the wind resulting in rainfall.