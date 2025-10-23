City sees post-Diwali surge in respiratory, pregnancy issues

Kolkata: Hospitals across Kolkata have reported a significant rise in respiratory illnesses among people and complications among pregnant women and IVF patients after Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations, with doctors attributing the surge to heightened air and noise pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers.

Pulmonologists and gynaecologists observed an uptick in both outpatient and inpatient visits between October 20 and 22, with pollution levels soaring well beyond safe limits.

Several medical professionals warned of serious health risks for vulnerable groups, including those with pre-existing respiratory conditions and expecting mothers. Dr Mrinmoy Mitra, senior consultant pulmonologist at ILS Hospital, Dumdum, reported a 10-15 per cent increase in hospital admissions for respiratory illnesses and a 20 per cent rise in OPD visits during the festive period.

“Most patients came in with aggravated asthma, AECOPD, chest tightness, wheezing and nasal blockage. Diwali smoke and firecracker emissions create a hazardous environment, especially for those with chronic lung diseases,” Dr Mitra noted. Echoing him, Dr Soumya Sengupta, senior consultant pulmonologist at Techno India DAMA Hospital, said that in just three days, over 40 patients sought treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbation, up from the usual 10 to 15 patients. “Toxic gases like sulphur dioxide and ethyl-benzene from firecrackers severely compromise air quality. Throat irritation, sneezing, and shortness of breath were common symptoms,” he said.

At Manipal Hospitals, OPD cases rose by nearly 25 per cent, while inpatient admissions increased by around 5-10 per cent, Dr Debraj Jash, Head of Pulmonology department, told a news agency. “There has been a noticeable increase in cases when compared to the period before Kali Puja and Diwali. The inpatient numbers have gone up by around 5-10 per cent, while the outpatient cases have risen by nearly 20-25 per cent,” he said. Dr Sourav Bhuin, consultant at Abha Surgy Centre, highlighted a 15-20 per cent spike in health complaints among pregnant and IVF patients following Diwali.

However, other hospitals observed a more cautious trend among pregnant women.

According to Dr Debraj Jash, the number of respiratory complications in expectant mothers remained low.

“Pregnant women generally take extra precautions to avoid exposure, so we didn’t see a major rise in such cases,” he said. The medical professionals unanimously urged citizens and authorities to adopt safer, quieter and more environmentally friendly

celebration practices.