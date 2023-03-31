City sees light rainfall

KOLKATA: Light rainfall coupled with strong breeze hit the city and several South Bengal districts on Thursday evening bringing the mercury down by few notches.



Several South Bengal districts also witnessed thundershowers and hailstorm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that thunderstorms and lightning may occur across the state on Friday and Saturday as well.

Strong breeze measuring 50-60 kmph may also swep through south Bengal districts.