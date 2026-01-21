City schools mark Saraswati Puja with folk traditions, women empowerment

Kolkata: Messages of cultural rootedness, women’s empowerment and social inclusion are shaping Saraswati Puja celebrations across Kolkata schools this year, even as Classes XI and XII students remain largely away from preparations because of forthcoming examinations.



At Chetla Boys’ High School, the Puja is centred on “folk Bengal”, using everyday rural objects such as ‘kulo’, hand fans and ‘gamchhas’.

The Headmaster of the school said participation was planned to avoid academic loss. “Class XII students are not participating as their Higher Secondary exams start next month. Class XI involvement is limited, while Classes IX and X are taking the lead,” he said.

At Bethune Collegiate School for Girls, celebrations combine literature, music and cinema. Assistant mistress-in-charge said students are presenting the “three pillars of culture” through Sukanta Bhattacharya, Salil Chowdhury and Ritwik Ghatak.

Women’s empowerment is the central theme at Jadavpur Vidyapith, where displays focus on women who overcame social barriers, said the Headmaster. “We want students to understand the social barriers women face and how many have crossed them to make the country proud,” said a teacher. Figures featured include Sarojini Naidu, Kadambini Ganguly, Arati Saha, Mahasweta Devi, Asima Chatterjee, Kiran Bedi, and Shakuntala Devi.

At Barisha Janakalyan Vidyapith for Girls, Saraswati Puja is being observed alongside the Janakalyan Shilpa Udyog Mela, where students sell handmade items as part of a business learning exercise. The Headmistress said inclusiveness is key. “We emphasise that Saraswati represents knowledge, which belongs to everyone,” she said, adding that students have invited local shopkeepers, sanitation workers, police personnel, Home Guards and bank staff who support the school throughout the year. Decorations at the Barisha school have been kept simple and traditional, focusing on devotion rather than scale and the invitation cards for both the Puja and the mela feature artwork created by students themselves.