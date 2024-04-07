City schools engage students in conservation of water

Kolkata: In the wake of the recent water crisis in Bengaluru, a number of schools in Kolkata gave assignments to their students pertaining to monitoring of wastage and conservation of water.



Students have been asked to devise means of harvesting rainwater in school rooftops. “We cannot survive without water. It is of utmost importance that we should prevent wastage of water. We need to create awareness among the students right from the school level else Kolkata, like Bengaluru, may soon be reeling under a water crisis. We are trying to come out with a plan on conservation of water,” said Sanjukta Biswas, headmistress of Barisha Vivekananda Girls High School in Thakurpukur.

The school has asked the students to do a survey of the taps with running water in their respective localities to find out the wastage. Students of classes VII and VIII were involved in this exercise. The school has handed over a list of such wastage sources to the local councilor.

Jadavpur Vidyapith has constituted a monitoring team with students to check the water sources within the school to prevent wastage as well as create awareness among students. “We are planning to do rainwater harvesting in the near future. Primarily, we have selected 45 students for creating awareness on water conservation among their peers,” said Partha Pratim Baidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith.