City schools celebrate Saraswati Puja with themes and tradition

Kolkata: Schools across Kolkata are celebrating Saraswati Puja in a variety of styles this year, blending tradition with creative themes that reflect contemporary issues and cultural heritage.

At Park Institution in Shyambazar, the focus is on encouraging reading. The school has decorated its pandal with an array of books, highlighting the theme of literature in the digital age. Headmaster Supriyo Panja said: “The goal is to inspire students to read more books, especially as many are increasingly distracted by mobile phones and the internet.” The school is also hosting an exhibition of models on 20 different subjects.

Taki Boys’ School has adopted the theme of the evolution of books. The pandal showcases the journey from palm-leaf manuscripts to modern e-books. Students have crafted items such as books, fans and seating arrangements from palm leaves brought from the Sunderbans.

Hindu School is celebrating the birth centenary of renowned composer Salil Chowdhury. The pandal features images of Chowdhury alongside musical instruments made from thermocol. Headmaster Subhrajit Dutta explained that his compositions will accompany the festivities. Bethune Collegiate School, meanwhile, is paying homage to India’s artistic heritage. “Our Class 9 girls have drawn various Indian art forms like Kalighat Patachitra and Odisha Patachitra, while Class 10 girls have created portraits of famous Bengali characters like ‘Feluda’ and ‘Lalmohan’,” said Sabari Bhattacharya, assistant mistress in charge.

Several other schools have adopted unique themes as well. Naraindass Bangur Memorial Multipurpose School is honouring prominent personalities who passed away in 2024, including Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and Ratan Tata. Taki Girls’ School has focused on eco-friendliness, with students using old newspapers and discarded items to craft models, including tribal art representations. Meanwhile, Mitra Institution’s Bhawanipur Branch is celebrating India’s diverse festivals, including lesser-known regional celebrations like Tusu and Bhadu. Kestopur Deshpriya Balika Vidyalaya is highlighting Kolkata’s heritage with models of iconic city landmarks such as trams, yellow taxis and rickshaws.

In contrast, Jadavpur Vidyapeeth has opted for a more traditional celebration this year, with female students performing the puja in a flower-adorned pandal. “After experimenting with themes for two years, we felt a return to traditional worship was more fitting,” said Headmaster Partha Pratim Baidya.

Chetla Boys’ High School has crafted a temple-like pandal from fibre and plaster of Paris, creating a striking structure for its Vasant Panchami celebrations. Acting headmaster of the school Subhra Chakraborty noted that the celebration helps students engage with tradition and fosters teamwork and cooperation.