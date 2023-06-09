City registers uptick in job market, shows 25% rise in no. of employers in the region

Kolkata: The job market in Kolkata is experiencing a remarkable upswing aligning with the announcement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the G-20 meet in January during which she had said the state government had successfully generated 12 million jobs.



Banerjee’s claim has been further substantiated by a latest report from a leading jobs and professional networking platform according to which there has been a 33 percent increase in job posts and an astounding 25 percent rise in the number of employers in the region.

According to apna.co, the first quarter of CY (calendar year) 23 witnessed a significant surge in Kolkata’s job market with an impressive 25,000 fresh job opportunities registered, indicating a significant 38 percent increase compared to the previous quarter.

The platform consistently recorded a new job post every 10 minutes, catering to various job roles such as telecalling, business development, accounts, HR, and more.

Additionally, apna.co experienced a substantial 40 percent rise in job applications from January to May 2023, surpassing the figures from August to December 2022, with an average of six new job applications received per minute.

The growing demand for skilled professionals is evident with renowned recruiters such as Reliance Nippon, Bajaj Allianz as well as SMBs & MSMEs actively seeking the finest talent in the region, reflecting the networking platform’s ability to attract top-notch employers and talents too.

Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of apna.co, said: “The ongoing remarkable growth in Kolkata’s job market stands as a testament to the city’s robust economic development. The consistent rise in job opportunities that we have witnessed reaffirms our unwavering commitment to assisting businesses in meeting their hiring requirements.”

Alongside the notable increase in employers, there has been a surge in user registrations with 2.25 lakh new individuals actively seeking employment opportunities.

The platform has been receiving an astonishing rate of six new job applications every minute, resulting in a staggering total of 9.5 lakh applications.

Notably, out of these applications, four lakh were from women who applied for various job categories such as HR, Accounts, Healthcare, Business Development, emphasising a positive trend towards greater gender inclusivity in the job market.