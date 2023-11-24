City registers its lowest temperature at 190 Celsius

Kolkata: The lowest temperature in Kolkata dropped to 19 degree Celsius on Thursday, making it the coldest day of the season so far. Several districts in South Bengal, especially those in the western districts, have already witnessed temperatures below 15-16 degree Celsius.



According to the weather office prediction, the city dwellers may witness colder weather over the weekend. Kolkata on Thursday registered its lowest temperature at 19.1 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be a low pressure in the Andaman Sea on November 25 which may turn into a depression on November 26. On the very next day, depression may turn into deep depression.

The MeT office said that the direction of the depression is not however clear. Once the low pressure is formed, there will be an interruption in the free flow of cold wind.

The lowest temperature in the city was registered at 20.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning which was 2 degree above normal. Kolkata registered the lowest temperature at 22.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature was recorded at 29 degree Celsius on Monday.

The MeT office is to predict when the people in South Bengal will witness full-fledged winter. The Met office had earlier predicted that mercury would go below 20 in several districts in South Bengal this week. However, several districts in the western part of the state may witness temperatures going below 15 degree Celsius from this weekend.

Night temperature may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next four days in various South Bengal districts. The MeT office has already predicted that the lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 19-20 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days.

However, there will be no change in the temperature in North Bengal in the next couple of days.