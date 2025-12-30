City records one of season’s lowest temp

Kolkata: A strong cold spell continues to grip large parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, with mercury levels dropping significantly and northern winds making the chill more intense.

Across the state, residents have been waking up to frosty mornings and temperatures well below seasonal norms, with dense fog adding to the wintry atmosphere and limiting visibility in many areas.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature recently fell to around 13.5 °C, about 0.3 °C below normal, while the maximum barely reached 21.4 °C, several degrees lower than expected for late December. Over the past few days, the city recorded days with lows near 12 – 13 °C, marking one of the coldest periods of the season so far.

Many districts in southern West Bengal have reported plummeting temperatures, with places like Bankura, Burdwan, Medinipur, and Purulia experiencing sub-normal readings.

In several towns, the minimum temperatures dropped into the low teens, and in Darjeeling and other hill areas, the mercury dipped even further, reflecting the broad nature of the cold wave sweeping the region.

The sky over Kolkata will remain largely clear and cloudless, though light to moderate fog may form in some areas during the morning. A fog advisory issued for all districts, where visibility may drop to between 999 metres and 200 metres.

The weather office has noted that while the current cold conditions will persist, there is an expectation of a slight rise in temperatures in the coming days.