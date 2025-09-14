City pujas focus on ‘Mahalaya’, spread message against caste-based dogmas

Kolkata: Two community Durga Pujas in Kolkata this year will highlight the significance of Mahalaya and spread a message against caste-based dogmas that continue to oppress women in parts of the country.

Naktala Udayan Sangha will preach the relevance of Mahalaya, which marks the end of Pitripaksha, a period of remembrance for ancestors and begins Devi Paksha dedicated to Goddess Durga and associated festivities. People perform rituals like Pitri Tarpan (offering water) and Pind Daan (offering food) to honour their departed ancestors, as it marks the last day of Pitri Paksha.

“The theme Arpan (offering) is actually the offering we make to our forefathers and seek their blessings before soaking in the festive fervour. The pandal hoppers visiting the pandal will be feeling the effect of dew drops falling into the water and holy water being offered through Kosha Kushi (copper spoons), which is an intrinsic part of Mahalaya,” said Rintu Das, who has conceptualised the theme.

Chakraberia Sarbojanin in Bhowanipore will be a stark reminder of the challenges and sufferings faced by a section of women with casteism still prevalent in the backward areas of the country. “We still come across incidents when a woman, if married to a higher caste or to a different caste, has to face a kangaroo court and is subjected to mental and physical torture, sometimes leading to death. It is a pity that in a society where a girl should be conceived as a ‘mother’ is being sacrificed through superstitions. Our theme, Pratha (Custom), is based on this,” said Asim Bose, president of the club.

Das, who is etching out Chakraberia’s theme this year, said the idea is being churned out through three layers.

“On entering, one will get to see how Ma Durga (form of a mother) is welcomed to our households.

The second one will be an imagery of immersion of the goddess in the river and the ultimate will showcase how Ma is herself marrying over her daughter coming out of the dogma of casteism.

This is exactly what Devi Durga wants, a society free from superstitions and casteism,” explained Das.