City police to upgrade its Dial 100 system, reduce response time

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is going to upgrade its dial 100 system by adding more lines and an advanced software system in order to receive more calls at a time, and bring down the response time.



About two weeks ago a tender was floated seeking a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the dial 100 service with 46 voice channels and two data channels in addition to the existing set up.

The dial 100 system functions as Call Taker (CT), Call Dispatcher (CD) and other technical and supporting staff. The CT registers the calls based on its seriousness and the CD provides the co-ordination work with the corresponding jurisdiction of police station, police control room (PCR) or patrol vehicle for attending the spot. The GIS system provides location-based services for CT operators to geographically locate and mark the caller’s location, identify the location and the nearest landmark along with routes. The CD identifies the nearby free patrolling vehicles and assigns one or more of them to attend the event.

After the dial 100 system is upgraded, the time of the whole operation is expected to go down to four minutes instead of eight minutes at present. Also, after the upgrade, the police control room can receive more calls at a time. In the condition of the AMC tender, it has been mentioned that any technical glitch in the emergency service will attract fines.

Apart from upgradation of the dial 100 system, Kolkata Police is going to receive traffic fines through the UPI based payment system soon. Last year, Kolkata Police conducted several trials with the newly introduced machines for traffic prosecution and had handed over a POS machine to a good number of Sergeants. The handing over of the said machines to all the traffic Sergeants was completed about two months ago. From now on motorists who will be found violating the traffic rules can pay the fines using the UPI payment method and also by swiping debit cards.