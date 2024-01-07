City police to induct 12 sniffer dogs to canine unit

Kolkata: Kolkata Police will soon induct 12 more sniffer dogs to its canine force to enhance the security of the city.



Sources said that a team from the Kolkata Police consisting of cops and dog handlers will go to Chandigarh soon to procure 11 puppies for city police. This the first time in the past five years when Kolkata Police is procuring dogs for adding more strength to its canine unit. The cops and handlers will select the puppies after testing their abilities through multiple tasks. After procurement they will be sent for training at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility. Meanwhile, another puppy which has already been procured in Kolkata will join the 11 puppies at the training facility. They are expected to join Kolkata Police by August, this year, after completion of training.

However, even if the dogs are trained, the canines also need to be trained in the actual work environment. For that the dogs will be taken to several places across the city, including in cases of actual incident spots. At present, 28 dogs are there in the Kolkata Police.