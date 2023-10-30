City police to auction 1152 confiscated slow-moving vehicles

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is going to auction more than 1000 slow moving vehicles like bicycles, hand carts etc. which were confiscated from different parts of the city.



The unclaimed slow-moving vehicles that come under the Hackney Carriage Act are kept at the Vidyasagar Setu dumping ground of Kolkata Police. As per Hackney Carriage Act, several roads across the city are not meant for plying of slow-moving vehicles like push carts, cycle vans, cycle rickshaws, hand carts, hand pull rickshaws, bicycles.

As per the rules, if any such vehicles get confiscated, the owner must release the same after paying a penalty. In case of accidents, carts and other slow-moving vehicles get confiscated for case purposes despite not violating the road norms.

Recently, Kolkata Police conducted a check and found 1152 such vehicles which were confiscated but not claimed and lying abandoned.

To clean up the dumping ground, Kolkata Police decided to auction those. An invitation for bidding has already been floated by Kolkata Police on its website. The last date of submission of documents for the bid is November 6.

Meanwhile, the prospective bidders can also visit the dumping ground to check the objects that will be auctioned till November 6.