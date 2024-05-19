City police mulls changes in traffic movement on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police is mulling changes in the traffic movement on Maa Flyover in order to reduce congestion during the peak hours.



The move comes after massive traffic congestion on Maa Flyover twice during the last week. Sources said during the past few months cops noticed that the volume of traffic in the morning between 7 am and 10 am is increasing manifold in an unpredicted manner. Due to this, west-bound vehicular movement on Maa Flyover almost came to a halt. Adding more trouble, everyday on an average two vehicles break down on Maa Flyover during the said period which also creates traffic congestion. These apart, a bottleneck situation crops up when vehicles coming from Garia direction climbs the flyover and merges with the vehicles coming through two lanes from the Beliaghata side.

Senior Kolkata Police officials discussed the matter with the traffic guards for a solution to this daily issue. Tiljala and East traffic guards proposed three solutions to the Lalbazar for the ease of the traffic congestion.

The first proposal is to remove the variety of speed limits set on Maa Flyover and keep one speed limit along the flyover. The second proposal is to remove the speed cameras since drivers often drive slowly fearing they may get prosecuted for over speeding. This also slows down the vehicular movement. The third proposal is to restrict movement of two wheelers on Maa Flyover for a certain period of time in the morning. However, the third proposal is a last resort for the cops. Sources informed that a report will be sent to Nabanna for final nod about the changes. Before sending the report Kolkata Police will seek an expert opinion.