City police get requests for hosp admission on RG Kar Med College case helpline number

Kolkata: In a bizarre situation, Kolkata Police has received several requests of admitting patients in the city hospitals on the helpline number provided by the cops to get any kind of information about the alleged rape and murder case of RG Kar hospital.



Sources said that Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal, while visiting the R G Kar hospital two days ago, had announced launching of a helpline number where anyone can deliver information relating to the case on which any people can call and inform anything about the alleged rape and murder in order to help police to solve the case. However, since the helpline number was launched, cops deputed to receive the phone calls got irritated after receiving several calls requesting admission of patients.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, before the Calcutta High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case, several doctors and a Radio Jockey (RJ) of a popular radio channel appeared before the police. The RJ, who was summoned, had posted several questions about the case on social media. On Tuesday after meeting the cops, the RJ again posted on social media where he mentioned that a healthy discussion had taken place at Lalbazar and the cops have no problem with any posts if those are verified.