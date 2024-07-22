City police ensure smooth traffic & quick crowd dispersal

Kolkata: Kolkata Police ensured a smooth and quick dispersal of crowd and traffic management after the Martyrs’ Day (Shahid Divas) meeting was over on Sunday where lakhs of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters came from various parts of the state to take part in the programme at Esplanade.

According to police, by 5 pm on Sunday almost all the buses that had entered the city from districts with TMC supporters had left the city limits. The elaborate arrangements by the Kolkata Police were successful in keeping the roads free from congestion throughout the day. The advanced traffic plan and effective crowd management helped office goers reach their destinations hassle-free. Since it was a weekend, the general traffic was comparatively lesser than normal days. The police had earmarked a few routes for vehicles converging at the meeting venue to ensure the other roads do not get clogged by any means. Vehicles followed the earmarked route and traffic movement was absolutely normal.

The entire area in and around the meeting venue was under the coverage of surveillance cameras ensuring that there were no untoward incidents.

As per the arrangements, no buses were allowed on the Maa Flyover and were strictly sent to the earmarked parking in various places surrounding the Esplanade area. Also, at several places in state police and Kolkata Police jurisdictions, all the buses were stopped in which TMC supporters were travelling on the roof. They were made to get inside the bus to avoid untoward incidents. The cops provided necessary guidance to people so that they could return home without trouble.

On Sunday morning, a car that was carrying about eight TMC workers to Esplanade met with an accident in Canning of South 24-Parganas. It was learnt that the driver somehow lost control at Kalikatala area in Canning and overturned. All eight workers have been admitted to a private hospital.