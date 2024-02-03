City police commissioner wishes success to Madhyamik students

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal, on Friday, visited a few schools before the Madhyamik examination and wished success to the students for the first board examination of their life.



Handing over rose to the students, the CP asked the guardians to dial 100 in case they face any trouble reaching the examination centres or while returning home. Sources informed that all the police stations and traffic guards have been directed to ensure that no students face any harassment on their way to the examination centre. In case any student faces any problem, he or she should be helped immediately. The traffic guards have been directed to ensure smooth movement of traffic in the morning so students can reach examination centres on time. Also, adequate cops must be deployed in and around examination centres as well. Meanwhile, on Friday, a woman approached the traffic cops at the Park Circus Seven Point and sought help. The woman told the cops that she is a student of B.Com and unable to locate her examination centre which is located on Harekrishna Konar Road. Immediately, the on-duty traffic sergeant confirmed the location of the address and directed a constable to reach the woman to the examination centre. Within a short period of time the woman reached the examination centre due to the prompt action by the police.