City police commissioner directs traffic guards to probe recent fatal accidents

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal has directed all the traffic guards to find out the cause behind several fatal accidents that recently took place across the city.



The CP also directed the officers in charge (OC) of all the traffic guards to increase visibility of cops on the road. Sources said, last week during a review meeting of the Kolkata Traffic Police, CP was annoyed over several recent fatal accidents. Goyal directed the OCs to inquire about the accidents in detail in order to identify the cause behind them and find a way to rectify the same. The number of accidents has reduced considerably since 2016 after the launch of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ (SDSL) campaign by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Goyal has asked the OCs of all 26 traffic guards to ensure traffic cops are on the road throughout the day. However, he also asked the cops to take precautions against the heat wave. “CP wants to bring down the number of accidents as much as possible. We have successfully reduced the number of accidents compared to the figures in 2016,” said a senior traffic cop.

The CP has reportedly appreciated the role of Bhangar traffic guard and local residents of that area. Since Kolkata Police took over, cops got full cooperation from the residents. As a result, no major accident was reported from that area.