‘City, other South Bengal dists may get rainfall on July 21’

Kolkata: The city and other South Bengal districts may witness moderate rainfall on July 21 when there will be a massive rally in Dharmatala organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress to pay homage to martyrs who laid their lives in police firing way back in 1993.



The weather office prediction said that the sky may remain cloudy in the next couple of days with scattered rainfall in some places. Thunderstorms may occur in several places of South Bengal. The MeT office said that thunderstorms will also occur in North Bengal districts in the next 24 hours. Intensity of rainfall may be slightly increased on Friday, i.e July 21.

“It may continue to rain in several South Bengal districts till Friday while the coastal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next couple of days. An alert has been issued for the districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram which may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall,” MeT office said.

According to the weather office prediction, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad will receive light to moderate rainfall. Intensity of rainfall may slightly decrease from Wednesday and Thursday. There may be more rainfall in several districts on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Friday as there may be some more rainfall.