City mall to host food fest till April 16

The countdown to ‘Paila Baisakh’, Bengali New Year has started in right earnest. To celebrate the spirit of festival, Acropolis Mall, the Mall of Joy has announced “Nobobarsher Bhuri Bhoj”- a delectable food festival at its periphery.

The festival will start from April 12 and will continue till April 16 from 12 noon to 9 pm everyday.

The mall has been decked with traditional Bengali New year décor to invite guests to soak in the spirit of the festivity.

At a formal occasion, Soumitra Ray, eminent singer and founder member of noted bangla band Bhoomi, has inaugurated the festival along with K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis and Homeland.

‘Nobobarsher Bhuribhoj’ – the Bengali New year special food festival would lure gourmets with an array of innovative and all time favourite platters from brands like ‘Hodol’s’ – a venture of actor and foodpreneur Sourav Das, ‘Pithebilashi’, ‘Bhojon Bilashi’, ‘Turkisyano’, Mitra Cafe, New Bharat Sweets, ,Tamarind, Roy Pan Palace, Digha Fish Corporation, ‘Banglar Doi’ among others.

The food festival will tantalise foodies with a wide array of dishes ranging from traditional mutton and chicken biryani, fried rice and ‘Kolkata Chicken Kosha’, ‘Bhetki Paturi’ to innovative items from the stable of Bengali’s favourite fish Elish and Bhetki, stated an official release from the organisers of the event.