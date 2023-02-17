City hosts exhibition on melody queen Lata Mangeshkar

Kolkata: It’s been a year since Lata Mangeshkar passed away. To commemorate her first death anniversary, a painting exhibition on the Nightingale of India is being organised in Kolkata. Titled, ‘Chitralatika’, a solo exhibition by noted painter and Limca Book of Records holder Ramkripal Namdeo will be on at ICCR from February 22-26.



The exhibition will be inaugurated by Snehasis Chatterjee, who has compiled 11 editions of ‘Lata Geetkosh’, Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee, one of the jury members on Grammy from India, and noted musician Soumya Dasgupta among other dignitaries.

Many memories from Lata’s musical as well as personal moments have been captured by Namdeo. Around 40 such paintings will be showcased for the first time in the City of Joy.

Since 2013, Namdeo has been doing paintings on the queen of melody. He has made a photograph of Lata, which features 1,436 faces of the artiste. In 2014, he also met the veteran singer and received her signature on one of his paintings, which got an entry to the Limca Book of Records.

“I was in Mumbai at the time Lata didi passed away. So, I attended her last journey. It is my wish that I keep making Lata didi’s pictures for the rest of my life,” said Namdeo, who started painting at a young age.