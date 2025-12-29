City hosts eastern zonal cricket matches for differently-abled

Kolkata: The West Bengal Cricket Association for the Differently Abled (WBCADA) hosted the Eastern Zonal Tournament for Differently Abled Cricket Teams on December 25 and 26 at BKC College Grounds, bringing together teams from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The two-day tournament highlighted the grit and determination of players who have overcome physical challenges to pursue their love for cricket. The organisers also marked Christmas by cutting a cake with the captains of all four teams.

The final, played on December 26, saw Odisha defeat Bihar to emerge champions. Odisha will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while runners-up Bihar will get Rs 15,000 from the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI).

Ravi Chauhan, secretary-general of DCCI, said the tournament was an important step in promoting differently abled cricket in the eastern zone.

WBCADA secretary and coach Utpal Majumder thanked the supporting partners and volunteers, including EIILM Kolkata, for making the event a success.