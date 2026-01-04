City hosts 42nd Indian Rose Convention, cements Bengal’s status as floriculture hub

KOLKATA: Kolkata emerged as the national hub of floriculture as the Bengal Rose Society hosted the 42nd Indian Rose Convention and All India Rose Show. The national convention witnessed participation from over 250 delegates, including eminent rosarians, breeders, horticulturists, and researchers from across the country. The three-day event, organised under the aegis of the Indian Rose Federation in collaboration with Lions Safari Park—a project of the Lions Club of North Calcutta—reinforced Bengal’s long-standing leadership in rose cultivation and breeding in India. The event, inaugurated on January 3, will continue till January 5. A key attraction of the convention is the All India Rose Show, which showcased nearly 2,500 cut rose exhibits from leading growers nationwide. The event highlights Bengal’s distinctive expertise in pot-grown roses, with more than 700 potted exhibits on display.

“Several entries featured over 100 blooms per pot, demonstrating advanced cultivation practices, specialised growing media, and refined horticultural techniques unique to the region. The exhibits have been evaluated by a panel of renowned rose experts from different parts of India,” said Dr. Narendra Dadlani, President, Bengal Rose Society. He added that the event provides a national platform for meaningful interaction, exchange of best practices, and collaborative learning among rose growers, researchers, and enthusiasts from across the country. The convention also featured technical sessions led by experts from premier institutions and industry, alongside discussions on innovation, sustainability, and future trends in floriculture.