City gets 21.8 mm rain, weatherman forecasts more showers till Saturday

Kolkata: Kolkata received 21.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours with the IMD on Friday forecasting more showers till Saturday.



A spokesperson of the India Meteorological Department said: “Due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity will very likely continue from September 21 to 23 over south Bengal.”

With intermittent showers, many low-lying areas of the city reported waterlogging on Friday inconveniencing the commuters. The rain also caused traffic jams in certain areas of the city.

“The city recorded 21.8 MM rain in the past 24 hours and 006.3 mm since 3 am and a few spells of thundershowers are very likely,” the spokesperson said.

There will be spells of thundershower in Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas and light to moderate rains in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur districts in next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.

The MeT office already predicted that Cyclone “Tej” may hit Bengal in October before the Durga Puja bringing heavy rainfall. According to the preliminary reports, cyclone “Tej” may landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October.

A low pressure may enter the Bay-of-Bengal region from Thailand during September end of October beginning. It may gain further strength and turn into a cyclone. It may enter the mainland anytime between October 4 and 10. Some, however, believe that it may not have any major impact on Durga Puja as it will start on October 20.