City faces air pollution crisis amid celebrations as firecracker usage soars

Kolkata: The City of Joy was battling distressingly high levels of air pollution, raising worries among residents and environmental experts as the celebrations of Diwali and Kali Puja unfolded.

The bursting of firecrackers apparently exacerbated the situation despite existing bans on certain types of fireworks.

Various areas in Kolkata and Howrah recorded a sharp increase in air pollution. Between 7 pm and 10 pm, the air quality index (AQI) soared to 270, indicating unhealthy and sensitive conditions, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. In the vicinity of Victoria Memorial, AQI levels fluctuated between 100 and 120.

Jadavpur recorded figures ranging from 260 to 280, Dhakuria from 173 to 180, Rabindra Sarobar peaked at 297 and Chetla reached 197. The area near the U.S. Embassy, Fort William reported the most severe pollution, with an AQI near 200-220 peaking at 10:00 pm. In Howrah, localities like Belur and Ghusuri also displayed concerns about air quality, with readings from 130 to 150. Amid the ban, residents express frustration as prohibited firecrackers, including chocolate bombs, continue to be used, causing distress among the elderly, young children, and pets.

As the celebrations continue, experts urge residents to take precautions and remain vigilant about air quality, emphasising the potential health risks posed by pollution.