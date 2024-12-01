City experiences light rainfall; dense fog alert issued for several districts

Kolkata: Though the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm on Friday, the system hardly had any direct impact on Bengal, except for a few spells of light rainfall in some of the South Bengal districts in the coastal regions due to moisture incursion.

The weather system has halted the flow of cold waves into south Bengal regions.

According to the data of the Alipore MeT office, while the average rainfall in Kolkata and Dum Dum was 1 and 2 millimetre respectively, the highest rainfall was recorded in Barrackpore with 16-millimetre rainfall.

The MeT office has predicted light rainfall in Kolkata, Howrah and other districts like East Midnapore, West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas may receive light to moderate rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Several South Bengal districts will remain cloudy in the next 24 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore earlier said that the cyclone ‘Fengal’ may not have any direct impact on Bengal but there may be light to moderate rainfall in the coastal areas in the week-end.

The weather office has issued a dense fog alert for several south and north Bengal districts.

Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, North Dinajpur, Malda in the north and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia in the south may witness dense fog in the morning, said the Alipore MeT office. North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore may receive rainfall on Saturday. On Sunday, there may be rainfall in East Midnapore and South 24-Parganas.

“The system is likely to move west-northwest wards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during November 30 afternoon,” IMD said on Friday.