City doctor performs path breaking spine surgery on gynecologist from Jharkhand

Kolkata: A 40-year-old gynecologist from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand who was suffering from spondylolisthesis in her lumbar spine has undergone path breaking surgery at a private hospital in the city. She was under traumatic conditions due to severe back pain that rolled down to her legs. As a result she could not properly stand, walk and perform surgeries. It is a condition where one segment of the spine slips over another, compressing the nerves. Due to this, the woman doctor could not properly practice and had to take leave affecting her professional work as a gynecologist.



Dr Amitabha Chanda, senior consultant, neurosurgery (brain and spine) performed the spine surgery at the private hospital giving a fresh lease of life to the woman doctor. The patient also expressed her gratitude to Dr Chanda for giving a fresh lease of life. The operation involved the use of titanium pedicle screws, rods and bone graft-filled cage which not only restored the slipped segment of the spine but also ensured long term stability.