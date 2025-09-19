City college to celebrate Puja with Sabar children in Purulia

Kolkata: While Kolkata readies for Durga Puja, remote corners of Bengal often miss the festivities. For 14 years, Manindra Chandra College’s Journalism and Mass Communication Department has bridged that gap by reaching out to underprivileged children with clothes and food.

In its 15th year, the department will travel on September 22 to Onda, Purulia, home to the Sabar community, carrying an ekchala Durga idol crafted by student

Bibek Sardar.

A token puja will be held the next day, with 300 children joining celebrations, receiving clothes and meals. The initiative is funded by staff, students, alumni, and other departments.