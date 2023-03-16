City civic body demolishes illegal construction in Garden Reach area

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday reprimanded the AMRI Mukundapur after a doctor of the hospital had refused to treat a patient in the Outdoor patient department (OPD) under the West Bengal Health Scheme.

The WBCERC has directed the hospital authorities to seek unconditional apology from the patient and to ensure that no doctors at the hospital deny treatment to any patients covered under the West Bengal Health scheme (WBHS). The Commission has also cautioned the private hospital so that such incidents are not repeated. “We have directed the hospital to tender an apology for inconveniences caused to the patient. No doctors can say that he/she will not treat WBHS patients in the OPD especially after the patient had received treatment in the indoor department under the same scheme,” said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee. The patient Ratan Kumar De, a retired state government employee was admitted to AMRI Mukundapur. He was later discharged from the hospital after treatment. The patient had brought serious allegations against the hospital saying that the doctor who had treated him during his stay at the hospital refused to treat him later in the OPD as he was a WBHS patient. De was given treatment at the Indoor facilities as a WBHS patien