City cinephiles gear up for mini international film festival

Kolkata: The city is soon to woo its cinephiles with a three-day international film festival where cinema from about seven countries is to be screened.

The 10th Nez International Film Festival is being organised jointly by the Forum for Film Studies & Allied Arts, led by national award-winning auteur Goutam Ghose, jointly with Nez Foundation Kolkata. The festival is set to kick off at Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR from March 28 and is set to continue till March 30.

According to the organisers, both feature and short films will be screened from countries such as Italy, Netherlands, Tunisia, Spain/Belgium, South Korea, Venezuela and India. The event will have three show timings: 3 pm, 5 pm and & 7:15 pm. For espionage history enthusiasts, one of the feature films is the Italian cinema ‘Adventures Italian Style Reloaded (Tornado a est) directed by Antonio Pisu. The plot centers around the time after the fall of the Berlin Wall when international tensions in the world seemed to have eased but many espionage operations continued to take place in the shadows. SISMI (Italian military security intelligence service) is on the trail of three young people, smuggling sensitive information to be resold to Bulgarian intelligence services and the KGB. A film about discovering old, distant worlds that continue to exude a history not to be forgotten. The plot in the Indian film ‘Batty’ by Vishesh Mankal is centred on a remote countryside which becomes the backdrop for a deadly mystery as a determined young woman, with the help of a famous actor, delves into a string of murders, unearthing secrets and betrayals hidden in the shadows. What she discovers will shock her, shake her, haunt her... And when all else is done, it will hunt her!

Riccardo Dalla Costa, Consul General of Italy in Kolkata would inaugurate the festival as a chief guest along with a team of Italian producers and actors, among other noted personalities. Suman Mukhopadhyay, eminent theatre and film personality would also be felicitated on this occasion with the Golden Director Award.