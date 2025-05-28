City celebrates ‘The TailorBird’s Tale’ book launch

Kolkata: Oxford Bookstore in Kolkata on Tuesday hosted a vibrant launch for ‘The Tailor Bird’s Tale’, a translated English edition of Upendrakishore Raychowdhury’s beloved Bengali classic, ‘Tuntunir Boi’.

Published by Raunaq Publication under the guidance of founder director Rupa Majumdar, this collection of 20 stories, translated by Kamalini Chakravarti, brings the wit and charm of the clever ‘Tuntuni’ to a global audience. The book features original illustrations by Rai David, appealing to both young readers and nostalgic adults.

The event, held in the backdrop of the 162nd birth anniversary of Upendrakishore Raychowdhury (May 12, 2025), celebrated his enduring legacy in Bengali literature. The evening was marked by a panel discussion. The panel included senior bureaucrat and cultural enthusiast Prasad Ranjan Ray, Prof. Manashi Roy Chowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, author Rita Bhimani and acclaimed Bengali writer Pracheta Gupta. They explored themes such as translation challenges, ecological balance, human-nature relations and the triumph of good over evil, as depicted in Raychowdhury’s timeless stories.

The discussion also addressed the declining interest in reading among youngsters, emphasising the need to preserve Bengali literary heritage.

Kamalini Chakravarti’s vivid translation was lauded for capturing the playful spirit and cultural nuances of the original.